CM will decide on reopening schools for classes 9 and 11: Sengottaiyan

A decision on reopening schools for classes 9 and 11 in February will be taken by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said here on Monday.

The Minister told presspersons that the School Education Department was discussing the issue with educationalists and parents.

“The outcome of the discussion will be discussed with the Chief Minister, who will take a final call”, he added.

Asked about students and teachers who tested positive for COVID-19 after schools reopened for Classes 10 and 12 on January 19, especially the case of a student in Salem, Mr. Sengottaiyan claimed that no cases were reported so far in the State. “Only two teachers have been tested for COVID-19 and the laboratory results are awaited”, he said.

The Minister said that parents wanted their children to get good education and the department had taken steps to ensure it. Asked whether students and teachers would be given priority in vaccination, he said common people would be vaccinated only in the third phase, as frontline workers and persons above 50 years would be vaccinated in the first and second phases respectively.

Mr. Sengottaiyan said physical educators recruited recently had joined duty and a schedule regarding the number of existing vacancies would be announced this month.