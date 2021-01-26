CM will decide on reopening schools for classes 9 and 11: Sengottaiyan

A decision on reopening schools for classes 9 and 11 in February will be taken by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said here on Monday.
The Minister told presspersons that the School Education Department was discussing the issue with educationalists and parents.
“The outcome of the discussion will be discussed with the Chief Minister, who will take a final call”, he added.
Asked about students and teachers who tested positive for COVID-19 after schools reopened for Classes 10 and 12 on January 19, especially the case of a student in Salem, Mr. Sengottaiyan claimed that no cases were reported so far in the State. “Only two teachers have been tested for COVID-19 and the laboratory results are awaited”, he said.
The Minister said that parents wanted their children to get good education and the department had taken steps to ensure it. Asked whether students and teachers would be given priority in vaccination, he said common people would be vaccinated only in the third phase, as frontline workers and persons above 50 years would be vaccinated in the first and second phases respectively.
Mr. Sengottaiyan said physical educators recruited recently had joined duty and a schedule regarding the number of existing vacancies would be announced this month.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath