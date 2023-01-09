ADVERTISEMENT

CM urged to include mountain expert in governing council to address challenges of climate change 

January 09, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Nilgiri Documentation Center (NDC) has urged the Chief Minister to include a “mountain expert of international standing” to strengthen the Governing Council for Climate Change in Tamil Nadu.

“Among the many nature oriented challenges Tamil Nadu is likely to face in the New Year, the impact of climate change will be the most formidable. As the state has a unique combination of coast lands, mountains and vast plains, the challenges of climate change and to address them are all the more imperative,” said Venugopal Dharmalingam, honorary director of the NDC.

Mr. Dharmalingam said that the anticipatory management of the Chief Minister meant that the state has already formed a panel of experts to advice on the preparedness to meet the challenges posed by climate change.

“The Nilgiri Documentation Centre has urged the Chief Minister to consider the inclusion of a mountain expert of international standing to strengthen the Governing Council for Climate Change of the state,” a statement from the NDC stated, recommending that the government reach out to Professor Martin Price, an Emeritus Professor with the University of the Highlands and Islands, Scotland.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“In 2007, Professor Price was recognised for his work as a Principal Lead Author of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) when he and other members of the IPCC, shared the Nobel Peace Prize with former US Vice-President Al Gore… He was personally involved in the creation of India’s first biosphere reserve, the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve. Currently, he is involved in the global networking of such biosphere reserves,” the statement from the NDC stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US