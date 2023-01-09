CM urged to include mountain expert in governing council to address challenges of climate change 

January 09, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

The Nilgiri Documentation Center (NDC) has urged the Chief Minister to include a “mountain expert of international standing” to strengthen the Governing Council for Climate Change in Tamil Nadu.

“Among the many nature oriented challenges Tamil Nadu is likely to face in the New Year, the impact of climate change will be the most formidable. As the state has a unique combination of coast lands, mountains and vast plains, the challenges of climate change and to address them are all the more imperative,” said Venugopal Dharmalingam, honorary director of the NDC.

Mr. Dharmalingam said that the anticipatory management of the Chief Minister meant that the state has already formed a panel of experts to advice on the preparedness to meet the challenges posed by climate change.

“The Nilgiri Documentation Centre has urged the Chief Minister to consider the inclusion of a mountain expert of international standing to strengthen the Governing Council for Climate Change of the state,” a statement from the NDC stated, recommending that the government reach out to Professor Martin Price, an Emeritus Professor with the University of the Highlands and Islands, Scotland.

“In 2007, Professor Price was recognised for his work as a Principal Lead Author of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) when he and other members of the IPCC, shared the Nobel Peace Prize with former US Vice-President Al Gore… He was personally involved in the creation of India’s first biosphere reserve, the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve. Currently, he is involved in the global networking of such biosphere reserves,” the statement from the NDC stated.

ADVERTISEMENT