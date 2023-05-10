CM unveils statue of V.O. Chidambaram Pillai through video-conference

May 10, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday unveiled through video-conference from the State Secretariat a life-size bronze statue of freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram Pillai at the VOC Park in Coimbatore City.

The statue, established at a cost of ₹40 lakh, was unveiled in the presence of Ministers S. Regupathy and M.P. Saminathan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, and other senior officials, at a ceremony organised by the Tamil Development and Information Department.

In Coimbatore, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, was present at the VOC Park, along with the granddaughter of the late leader Maragadha Meenakshi Raja.

Mayor Kalpana Anandkumar, Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan, and Corporation Commissioner M.Pradeep also took part.

The announcement on installation of the statue was made by the government during the late leader’s 150th birth anniversary celebration on September 3, 2021, in remembrance of incarceration on Coimbatore prison during a crucial phase of his life.