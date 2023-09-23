CM unveils ‘Silamboli’ Chellappan’s statue in Namakkal

September 23, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Namakkal

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiled the statue of Tamil scholar ‘Silamboli’ Su. Chellappan in Namakkal on Saturday through video conferencing.

The statue was erected at Silamboli Nagar at Kondampattimedu on behalf of the Silamboli Chellappan Silappathikaram Trust. In his address, Mr. Stalin praised the Tamil scholar and his close relationship with former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. “After hearing Mr. Chellappan’s speech, people called him ‘Silamboli’ Chellappan. Our leader, Mr. Karunanidhi, called him ‘Silamboliyar.’

During his entire life, Mr. Chellappan worked for Tamil language development. He started his life as a school teacher and served as Director of the International Institute of Tamil Studies. Mr. Chellappan was depromoted as school headmaster from Assistant Director of Tamil Development in 1976 while Governor rule was imposed in Tamil Nadu, When DMK regained power in 1989, he was appointed as Director of the International Institute of Tamil Studies by Karunanidhi, Mr. Stalin recalled.

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan, Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, MLAs Ramalingam, Ponnusamy, and Eswaran, and family members of Silamboli Chellappan participated.

