CM unveils Anamalai adminstrative office via video conference

August 04, 2022 18:32 IST

Chief Minister M.K Stalin unveiled the newly-built Anaimalai district admnistrative office and residential building via video conferencing from Chennai on Thursday. The office is spread over 1.54 acre and was built for ₹2.79 crore and the 12,696-sq. ft residential complex for ₹26.19 lakh — totaly over ₹3 crore. Inside the residence officer’s chamber, registry offices, office rooms toilets, ramps for disabled are set up.

