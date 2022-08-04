Coimbatore

CM unveils Anamalai adminstrative office via video conference

Chief Minister M.K Stalin unveiled the newly-built Anaimalai district admnistrative office and residential building via video conferencing from Chennai on Thursday. The office is spread over 1.54 acre and was built for ₹2.79 crore and the 12,696-sq. ft residential complex for ₹26.19 lakh — totaly over ₹3 crore. Inside the residence officer’s chamber, registry offices, office rooms toilets, ramps for disabled are set up.


