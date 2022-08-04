CM unveils Anamalai adminstrative office via video conference
Chief Minister M.K Stalin unveiled the newly-built Anaimalai district admnistrative office and residential building via video conferencing from Chennai on Thursday. The office is spread over 1.54 acre and was built for ₹2.79 crore and the 12,696-sq. ft residential complex for ₹26.19 lakh — totaly over ₹3 crore. Inside the residence officer’s chamber, registry offices, office rooms toilets, ramps for disabled are set up.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.