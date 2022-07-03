‘CM took T.N. on the path of development even amid COVID-19’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin took the State on the path of development even in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, Minister Thangam Thennarasu said here on Sunday.

Speaking at the urban local body members’ conference Ullatchiyil Nallatchi, on “Dravidian Model Government’s One year rule”, the Minister said that in one year, the State government signed 132 MoUs and attracted ₹ 95,000 crore in investment. Within one year, Tamil Nadu secured third place in the ease of doing business index, from 14th place in the country. The State attracted more foreign direct investment (FDI) compared to developed States such as Maharashtra and Haryana, he said.

MP A. Raja said the DMK was fighting for State autonomy since the 1950s, and the Chief Minister had boldly stated in front of the Prime Minister that Tamil Nadu contributed to 10% GST and 6.5% Income Tax. However, it received 1.2% in return, and this was not federalism.

Chairperson of the Social Justice Committee, Suba Veerapandian, spoke on the topic “This is Dravidian Movement” Speaker Parveen Sultana spoke on “Power in Women’s Hands” and MP Tiruchi N. Siva spoke on “Modern Tamil Nadu Created by DMK”.