CM to visit Tiruppur on November 6

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will visit Tiruppur on November 6 to inaugurate various projects and review the COVID-19 situation in the district.

On Tuesday, District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan chaired a meeting with officials at the Collectorate. Sources privy to the meeting said the Collector instructed officials of each department to prepare for the Chief Minister’s visit. District Revenue Officer G. Saravanamurthy, City Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan and District Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal participated in the meeting.

On Friday, Mr. Palaniswami will arrive here at around 4 p.m. and will inaugurate the projects. Later, he will conduct a review meeting with Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan and other officials regarding COVID-19 precautionary measures. The Chief Minister will also meet representatives from industries, self-help groups and farmers from the district after the review meeting, according to the sources.

An officer from Tiruppur City Police said around 800 police personnel would be deployed on Friday. Security would also be tightened at the public places within the city police limits on Wednesday and Thursday, he said.