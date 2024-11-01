ADVERTISEMENT

CM to visit Coimbatore on November 5, 6

Published - November 01, 2024 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit Coimbatore on November 5 and 6 to take part in the government events.

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise V. Senthil Balaji told reporters here on Friday that the Chief Minister would inaugurate the Elcot Information Technology park at Vilankurichi on November 5 and review the implementation of government schemes in Coimbatore district. On November 6, he would lay foundation for the Kalaignar library and science centre.

The facility would be spread over 1.38 lakh sq.ft. and would be constructed on nearly seven acres on prison grounds in Coimbatore city at ₹300 crore, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US