CM to visit Coimbatore on November 5, 6

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit Coimbatore on November 5 and 6 to take part in the government events.

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise V. Senthil Balaji told reporters here on Friday that the Chief Minister would inaugurate the Elcot Information Technology park at Vilankurichi on November 5 and review the implementation of government schemes in Coimbatore district. On November 6, he would lay foundation for the Kalaignar library and science centre.

The facility would be spread over 1.38 lakh sq.ft. and would be constructed on nearly seven acres on prison grounds in Coimbatore city at ₹300 crore, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.