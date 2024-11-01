CM to visit Coimbatore on November 5, 6

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit Coimbatore on November 5 and 6 to take part in the government events.

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise V. Senthil Balaji told reporters here on Friday that the Chief Minister would inaugurate the Elcot Information Technology park at Vilankurichi on November 5 and review the implementation of government schemes in Coimbatore district. On November 6, he would lay foundation for the Kalaignar library and science centre.

The facility would be spread over 1.38 lakh sq.ft. and would be constructed on nearly seven acres on prison grounds in Coimbatore city at ₹300 crore, he said.