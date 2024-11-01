GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM to visit Coimbatore on November 5, 6

Published - November 01, 2024 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit Coimbatore on November 5 and 6 to take part in the government events.

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise V. Senthil Balaji told reporters here on Friday that the Chief Minister would inaugurate the Elcot Information Technology park at Vilankurichi on November 5 and review the implementation of government schemes in Coimbatore district. On November 6, he would lay foundation for the Kalaignar library and science centre.

The facility would be spread over 1.38 lakh sq.ft. and would be constructed on nearly seven acres on prison grounds in Coimbatore city at ₹300 crore, he said.

Published - November 01, 2024 07:26 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.