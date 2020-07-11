CM to review developmentworks in Erode on July 17

ERODE

11 July 2020 22:47 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will review various development works being executed in the district on July 17, said School Education Minister K. A. Sengottaiyan here on Saturday.

The Minister told presspersons at the Collectorate that Mr. Palaniswami would chair a meeting with officials at the Erode Collectorate and review various ongoing works executed by various departments in the district.

New projects

He would also inaugurate works and lay foundation for new projects in all the eight Assembly Constituencies in the district during his visit, the Minister said.

Mr. Sengottaiyan said that the Chief Minister would inaugurate textbook distribution for government school students on July 14. A decision on reducing the syllabus for the 2020-2021 academic year would be taken up after the committee constituted by the State Government submitted its report, he added.

Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan, District Collector C. Kathiravan, MLAs, Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan was also present at the Collectorate to discuss the arrangements for the next week’s meeting.