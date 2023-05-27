CM to release water from Mettur dam for delta irrigation on June 12

May 27, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will release water from Mettur Dam for delta irrigation on the customary date of June 12. He will also participate in the centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and unveil his statue in Salem on June 11.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru said in a press release that Karunanidhi stayed in Salem and wrote stories for Modern Theatres. In 1969, Salem Steel Plant was brought by the DMK. A water scheme for Salem City residents at a cost of ₹283 crore and an underground drainage scheme at a cost of ₹ 183 crore were brought by the DMK.

Officials said the water will be discharged from the dam till January 28, 2024. In the history of Mettur Dam, water was discharged on the customary date (June 12) 18 times and it will be the 19th year this year. “This year we expect good monsoon rain, and Mettur Dam will get adequate water,” an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, the Mettu Dam water level stood at 103.72 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The dam storage level stood at 69.97 TMC, against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam was reduced to 2,463 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 4,176 cusecs. Water discharged from the dam for drinking water projects continues at 1,500 cusecs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.