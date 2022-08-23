CM to lay foundation for industrial infrastructure projects in Coimbatore

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will lay foundation at a function in Tiruppur on Thursday for two industrial infrastructure projects in Coimbatore.

According to P. Nallathambi, president of Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Welfare Association (COSIEMA), the State government will construct a workers’ hostel at the SIDCO Industrial Estate at Kurichi at ₹22 crore. The 120-odd units in the estate employ totally 5,000 workers and the hostel will be able to accommodate 500 workers initially. There are provisions to expand it in the future. The hostel will have rooms of 550 sq.ft each and these will be given to the industries at the estate on rent. The industries will maintain the hostel and give the rooms to their workers, either at a rental payment or free of cost.

S. Surulivel, Executive Director of COSIEMA Industrial Park, said the park, for which the Chief Minister would lay foundation, would come up on 42 acres at Kinathukadavu block. It would house 78 units, including expansion projects of industries at the Kurichi SIDCO industrial estate and new industries. The industries had purchased the land for ₹28 crore and the State government would provide 50% of the common infrastructure cost (₹9 crore) as grant. Bids were invited from contractors to develop the common infrastructure such as roads, sewage treatment plant, and effluent treatment plant. Construction of these facilities would start immediately and completed in six to eight months. Individual factories would start coming up once the roads were ready, he said.