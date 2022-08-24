CM to launch schemes for MSMEs in Tiruppur on August 25

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will launch schemes for Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) at a function to be held in Tiruppur on Thursday.

Mr. Stalin will launch Tamil Nadu Credit Guarantee Scheme (₹100 crore) for MSMEs. This scheme is in collaboration with the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises and will increase the guarantee coverage to 90 % for loans up to ₹40 lakh. The Chief Minister will also launch Tamil Nadu Trade Receivables Discounting System to facilitate small enterprises on TReDS and inaugurate Tamil Nadu Coir Business Development Corporation that will be located in Coimbatore.

He would lay foundation for a workers’ hostel to come up at Kurichi, Coimbatore, COSIEMA estate, knitwear cluster, and a flatted factory complex for silver anklet units in Salem. The MSME Trade and Investment Promotion Bureau will be rebranded as FaMe TN and it will be unveiled on Thursday.