CM to launch projects in Erode tomorrow

15 July 2020 22:45 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will inaugurate completed works and lay foundation for new projects during his visit to Erode on July 17.

Collector C. Kathiravan in a press release said that the CM will hold a meeting at the Collectorate in the presence of School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan and others on COVID-19 control measures. As many as 13 works completed at a total cost of ₹ 21.73 crore would be inaugurated and foundation would be laid for 14 new projects at ₹ 76.12 crore. He will distribute assistance worth ₹ 53.71 crore to 4,642 beneficiaries and hold meetings with office-bearers of MSME associations, representatives of farmer’s federations, and interact with SHG members.

