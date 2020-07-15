Coimbatore

CM to launch projects in Erode tomorrow

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will inaugurate completed works and lay foundation for new projects during his visit to Erode on July 17.

Collector C. Kathiravan in a press release said that the CM will hold a meeting at the Collectorate in the presence of School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan and others on COVID-19 control measures. As many as 13 works completed at a total cost of ₹ 21.73 crore would be inaugurated and foundation would be laid for 14 new projects at ₹ 76.12 crore. He will distribute assistance worth ₹ 53.71 crore to 4,642 beneficiaries and hold meetings with office-bearers of MSME associations, representatives of farmer’s federations, and interact with SHG members.

