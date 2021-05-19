Coimbatore

CM to inspect oxygen manufacturing plant at Perundurai SIPCOT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is scheduled to inspect the oxygen manufacturing plant functioning at Sipcot Industrial Growth Centre at Perundurai here on Thursday.

Mr. Stalin is expected to arrive from Coimbatore by 2 p.m. and inspect the facility at the National Oxygen Limited, which is a public limited company manufacturing 37 tonne oxygen every day. Oxygen from the plant is supplied to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai and government hospitals in Salem, Dharmapuri and Coimbatore districts. He would also hold discussions with Collector C. Kathiravan, doctors and officials on the steps taken to curb the spread of virus in the district. Later, he would proceed to Salem to hold consultations with officials.

On Wednesday, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inspected the plant.

