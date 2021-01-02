CM to inaugurate dedicated water scheme in Erode on Jan. 7

A sump with pump set control room constructed under the water scheme at V.O.C. Park Ground in Erode.

ERODE

02 January 2021 23:40 IST

The ₹ 484.45-crore Dedicated Water Supply Scheme (DWSS) that ensures 135 litres per capita per day for the residents in the Corporation limits will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during his visit to the district on January 7.

Under the State Annual Action Plan 2015-16 of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the scheme is implemented with the Government of India’s share of ₹ 242.23 crore, State government’s ₹ 96.89 core and ₹ 145.33 crore from the Smart City funds. The scheme aims at supplying 81.10 million litres (MLD) of water a day to all the 60 wards in the Corporation limits and is being executed by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD).

Raw water is drawn from the River Cauvery at Varadanallur village at Uratchikottai in Bhavani Town and pumped to the treatment plant with 120 MLD capacity after which clean water is collected in a water sump of 52 lakh litre capacity. Later, water is pumped to sumps at Suriyampalayam and VOC Park from where it will be distributed to 46 existing and 21 newly constructed reservoirs. Water will be distributed to households in the existing 67.209 km pipelines and to the 1.05 lakh new house service connections through 731.82 km pipelines.

A senior TWAD Board engineer said the trail run commenced in October and water supply was given to all the new house service connections and tested. Though the project was scheduled to be completed in June 2019, COVID-19 pandemic and other issues delayed the completion.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu 40 MLD water drawn from the existing water scheme would be delinked and 81.10 MLD water would be supplied to all the 60 wards from January 7.