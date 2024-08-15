CM to inaugurate Athikadavu-Avinashi project through video conferencing on August 17

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said on Thursday that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the Athikadavu-Avinashi Groundwater Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme through video conferencing on August 17.

Addressing mediapersons at Bhavanisagar, the Minister said water will reach all the 1,045 water bodies in Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts after the project is commissioned. When the DMK came to power in 2021, land was not acquired for laying main pipelines from pumping stations one to three and that delayed the project. “The government spoke to farmers individually, pacified them and laid pipelines and works were completed in January 2023,” he said.

Most of the 83 feeder lines were found damaged during trial run and repair works were carried out and problems rectified, the Minister added.