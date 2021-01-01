CM to campaign in Erode on January 6 and 7

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will be campaigning for the State Assembly elections in the district on January 6 and 7.

On Friday, Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan, Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani and Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan, Collector C. Kathiravan and MLAs held discussions with the heads of departments on the arrangements to be made for the CM’s visit. Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai, and Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan were part of the meeting.

Party sources said that Mr. Palaniswami would begin his election campaign at Bhavani on January 6 and address the gathering at Anthiyur, Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam and Bhavani Sagar. On January 7, he would inaugurate the ₹ 484.45-crore Dedicated Water Supply Scheme at the Corporation office. After distributing welfare assistance to beneficiaries, he would continue campaigning at Erode, Perundurai, and Modakurichi.

In the evening, he would unveil the statue of freedom fighter Theeran Chinnamalai at Odanilai in Arachalur and wind up his two-day programme in the district. Sources said the schedule was tentative and might change later.