CM to campaign in Erode on Jan. 6, 7

ERODE

04 January 2021 23:44 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will be campaigning for the State Assembly elections in the district on January 6 and 7.

A release from the party headquarters said he would begin his election campaign on January 6 at 9 a.m. at Bhavani. Later, he would interact with entrepreneurs from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at a marriage hall and participate in a public meeting at Anthiyur. He would interact with farmers involved in betel leaf farming and hold discussions with local functionaries at Nallur. At 9 p.m., he would address a public meeting at Gobichettipalayam.

Advertising

Advertising

On January 7, reception would be given for the CM at Panneerselvam Park after which he would visit the party office. Later, he would participate in a public meeting at Veerappanchatiram and would interact with industrialists, lawyers and doctors at a private resort at Villarasampatti. In the evening, he would participate in a public meeting at Odanilai and interact with turmeric farmers and also interact with women self-help group members at Arachalur. At a private marriage hall in Perundurai, Mr. Palaniswami would interact with entrepreneurs from the textile sector and also hold discussions with local functionaries. At 7.30 p.m., he is scheduled to address the public meeting at Perundurai and conclude his two-day campaign.

Earlier, it was announced that the Chief Minister would inaugurate a dedicated water supply scheme and distribute welfare assistance to beneficiaries. However, his official programmes were altered and he would only be campaigning in the district for two days.