Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit Coimbatore on Friday, where he will participate in a number of events. At 11.15 a.m., the Chief Minister will launch the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme, which aims at empowering students at the Government Arts College with a monthly deposit of ₹1,000. He would later inaugurate the newly-constructed Ukkadam flyover and unveil the statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Karumathampatti, before taking off for Chennai.

