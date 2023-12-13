ADVERTISEMENT

CM Stalin to launch ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ initiative in Coimbatore on Dec. 18

December 13, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

: Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will, on December 18, launch in Coimbatore the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ State-level initiative envisaging solution through government departments to petitions of public grievances within 30 days.

The Chief Minister will launch the initiative during the function for laying foundation for ‘Semmozhi Poonga’ in Coimbatore. A sum of ₹40 crore has been sanctioned in the first phase of the ₹125 crore project, S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development, told mediapersons on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister will also hand over benefits under welfare schemes to 10,000 persons on the occasion, Mr. Muthusamy said.

