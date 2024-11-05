CM Stalin inspects construction of workers’ hostel in Coimbatore

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is in Coimbatore on November 5 and 6, inspected construction of a workers’ hostel at Kurichi on Tuesday.

Mr. Stalin laid foundation for the hostel in 2022. The hostel is constructed at ₹23 crores on 1.49 acres and can accommodate 528 workers in over 100 rooms.

He also met members of several industrial associations and assured to look into their demands.

The All Entrepreneurs Association secretary M. Jayapal requested the Chief Minister to chair a meeting with members of micro and small-scale industries and listen to their grievances. “Power costs have crippled these units in the State,” he said.

The South India Spinners Association said the multi-year tariff introduced for electricity consumption in July 2023 should be withdrawn and the peak hours should be reduced.

The Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations sought reduction in fixed charges for the MSMEs.

M. Karthikeyan, president of the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, said the networking charges for rooftop solar installations currently add to operational costs for MSMEs. These should be removed for installations upto 112 KW.

The CODISSIA also suggested setting up a skill development university on the lines of Naan Mudhalvan Scheme so that MSMEs get skilled workforce.

The Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers Welfare Association demanded a convention centre at the multi-level industrial park planned at the SIDCO estate.

