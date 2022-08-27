CM Stalin inaugurates RT-PCR testing lab in Udumalpet

Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR
August 27, 2022 20:43 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Saturday, virtually inaugurated the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) testing laboratory at the Government General Hospital at Udumalpet in the district.

According to a press release, the Department of Health and Family Welfare established the RT-PCR testing facility at ₹1.35 crore. A senior Health Department official said that the facility would help people from the nearby areas such as Dharapuram and Madathukulam as well as the neighbouring districts.

The official also added that the facility was conceptualised during the peak period of COVID-19. A similar facility was already made available in Tiruppur Government Medical College and Hospital.

“The testing facility would help COVID-19 RT-PCR screening as well as nucleic acid amplification for Tuberculosis and Hepatitis A and B,” said the official, adding that this project was implemented by the Tamil Nadu Health System Project (TNHSP) with the support of Japanese International Cooperative Agency.

District Collector S. Vineeth, Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services P. Premalatha, and other senior officials from the Health Department were present.

