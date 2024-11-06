CM Stalin inaugurates Elcot IT Tower in Coimbatore

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated an Elcot IT Tower at Vilankurichi in Coimbatore. The 2.94-lakh square foot facility, built at a cost of ₹158.32 crore, will generate employment for about 3,500 youth.

Mr. Stalin handed over allocation letters to IT companies that will occupy space at the Tower.

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the development of the Tower, which was announced in 2020, was delayed because of the irregularities in the previous AIADMK government. The DMK government took the steps required to open the facility. The entire IT space at the facility had already got occupants, he said.

Elcot has additional land at the Special Economic Zone at Vilankurichi. If the Chief Minister approves, it will construct buildings there to meet the demand for IT office space in Coimbatore, he said.

Elcot Managing Director R. Kannan told mediapersons that space had been allocated to seven companies now, and a small section of the Tower would be earmarked as a co-working space.

The 61.59-acre Special Economic Zone at Vilankurichi has a Tidel Park and the newly inaugurated Elcot IT Tower.

There are 17.17 acres of additional vacant land, and Elcot plans to build two more IT towers at a sum of ₹2,000 crore, which includes land acquisition cost. The additional IT space will generate jobs for about 35,000 people, the Minister said.

At the function, the Chief Minister also handed over land allocation letters to 10 companies in the aerospace and defence sectors that will set up manufacturing facilities on 43.75 acres at the Defence Components Manufacturing Park at Varapatti in Coimbatore.

A release from the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation said the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor aims at making the State a leading aerospace and defence manufacturing hub. The State government had announced the development of the Defence Components Manufacturing Park, over 380 acres, at a cost of ₹315 crore. Of these, 260 acres would be allocated to industries for setting up manufacturing facilities.

The Park will be equipped with world-class infrastructure, including power and water supply, road connectivity and a plug and play facility to support high-capacity manufacturing and service operations, it said.