CM Stalin inaugurates bitumen-topped roads during visit to Coimbatore

September 24, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Sunday (September 24) inaugurated a 2.04-km stretch of bitumen-topped road laid at Tulsi Nagar in Ward 8 of Coimbatore Corporation. The road was developed at ₹ 1.62 crores.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a 2.21 km road laid in Nanjappa Nagar ( Ward 5 ) at ₹1.50 crores. Both the projects were taken up with funds from the State Finance Committee Fund for 2023-2024..

Laying emphasis on the need to complete road works before the onset of northeast monsoon, the Chief Minister instructed the district Collectors to attend review meetings headed by the Chief Secretary on a weekly basis to regularly assess the progress of works under way across the State.

The visit forms a part of the Chief Minister’s plan to personally inspect all districts in the State following complaints about quality of roads and the inconvenience faced by the public due to unfinished drain, drinking water and power supply works, and the poor maintenance of old roads.

Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, and Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar were also present during the inspection.

