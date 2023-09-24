ADVERTISEMENT

CM Stalin inaugurates bitumen-topped roads during visit to Coimbatore

September 24, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inspecting road works at VKV Nagar in Coimbatore city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Sunday (September 24) inaugurated a 2.04-km stretch of bitumen-topped road laid at Tulsi Nagar in Ward 8 of Coimbatore Corporation. The road was developed at ₹ 1.62 crores.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a 2.21 km road laid in Nanjappa Nagar ( Ward 5 ) at ₹1.50 crores. Both the projects were taken up with funds from the State Finance Committee Fund for 2023-2024..

Laying emphasis on the need to complete road works before the onset of northeast monsoon, the Chief Minister instructed the district Collectors to attend review meetings headed by the Chief Secretary on a weekly basis to regularly assess the progress of works under way across the State.

The visit forms a part of the Chief Minister’s plan to personally inspect all districts in the State following complaints about quality of roads and the inconvenience faced by the public due to unfinished drain, drinking water and power supply works, and the poor maintenance of old roads.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, and Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar were also present during the inspection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US