CM Stalin hands over G.O. copies restoring title of land under TNHB acquisition to 300 owners in Coimbatore

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday handed over copies of Government Order 179 of Housing and Urban Development Department to 300 land owners in Coimbatore district that would henceforth spare them of the necessity to secure no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Tamil Nadu Housing Board for obtaining patta or building approval, at the end of 30 to 35 years of wait.

The land owners are given the document containing the G.O. copy and particulars of the land ownership along with plot and survey numbers under the newly-launched ‘Mudhalvarin Munnaeduppu Thittam’ , Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said.

The G.O. copies were given for the 468.89 acres across Coimbatore: Ganapathy (29.47 acres), Vilankurichi (64), Veerakeralam (87.4), Telugupalayam (23.12), Kavundampalayam (0.54), Vadavalli (152.38), Kumarapalayam (53.33), Kalapatty (56.1) and Uppilipallayam (2.55 acres).

Through petition boxes placed at the head office of the TNHB and 15 Division offices, 5,386 representations were made by the public till August 2023 last year seeking NOC, re-conveyance of lands and other such land acquisition matters. The current exercise of reaching out to the aggrieved is one step ahead, the Minister said.

In the first phase, the G.O. copies have been readied for land owners of 468.89 acres. About 10,000 owners of a total of 2002 acres in Coimbatore district have been identified for receiving the G.O. copies, Mr. Muthusamy said, promising that the exercise will shortly be carried out across Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister handed over the G.O. copies to land ownersin the presence of a few other Ministers as well and senior officials of TNHB, Housing Department and district administration.

Thanking the Chief Minister on the dais, Tamilarasi, a land owner belonging to K.K. Nagar at Ganapathy in the city, said the order given after three decades of wait was a cause for immense relief for those who had purchased plots of land without awareness about prior acquisition proceedings launched by Tamil Nadu Housing Board.

