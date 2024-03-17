CM Stalin does not leave his house to meet people: Annamalai

March 17, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who travelled to Spain, Dubai and Japan, does not leave his house (to meet the people of the State), claimed BJP state president K. Annamalai in Tiruppur on Sunday.

When journalists asked him if Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting Tamil Nadu frequently because of the Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Annamalai said Mr. Modi visited Tamil Nadu four to five times last year. “The Prime Minister is a hard worker, visits different States, and meets people. But the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu does not step out his house. The DMK knows it will lose the elections and hence is finding reasons already,” he claimed.

Democracy will be strengthened only when Chief Minister and Prime Minister meet people. Mr. Modi had undertaken a road show in Hyderabad too recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tamil Nadu expressing its intent to explore signing a MoU for setting up PM SHRI schools in the State, Mr. Annamalai said one of the aims of the PM SHRI Schools is to take the new education policy to the students. While the State government says it does not accept the new education policy, it has signed MoU for PM SHRI Schools.

Coimbatore south MLA Vanathi Srinivasan told reporters in Coimbatore on Sunday that Tamil Nadu Youth Affairs and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin called Prime Minister Modi as ‘28 paise’. The Modi led Government had allocated funds to the State far higher than what the UPA government, which included the DMK, gave. The Modi government gave Tamil Nadu special schemes, such as the Defence corridor, too. If the DMK called Mr. Modi such names, would it be acceptable if the BJP called Mr. Udhayanidhi as “Drug Udhayanidhi”, she asked claiming his name has been associated with Jaffer Sadiq who was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.