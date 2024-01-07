CM Stalin busy with promotional events despite floods in T.N., says Telangana Governor

January 07, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said in Coimbatore on Sunday that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s focus was on “promotional events, despite flood warnings in several districts.”

On CM’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the various initiatives of the Central government, Ms. Soundararajan said, “Before speaking about the Centre, the Chief Minister should look at his own State. The Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fostering an environment conducive to investment.”

On the Tamil Nadu Global Investors’ Meet 2024, the Governor said that greater importance was needed to cover the southern States in the meet.

Regarding challenges in Tamil Nadu for businesses, including transportation, labour, electricity charges, and floods, Ms. Soundararajan urged the government to address infrastructural issues to facilitate sustainable industrial development.

On the demise of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam founder Vijayakant, she acknowledged the demands to honour him with Bharat Ratna award posthumously, and expressed her respect for the leader.

