CM should instil confidence among migrant workers: plastic recyclers 

March 04, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

Members of the Erode District Plastic Recycling Manufacturers’ Association have urged Chief Minister M.K. Stlin to take adequate steps to instill confidence among migrant workers, so that they do not leave the State.

This follows rumours of Hindi-speaking people in the State being attacked. The T.N. Director General of Police meanwhile, has warned of strict action against those spreading false rumours about attacks on migrant workers.

Addressing the media in Erode on Saturday, association president A. Siddiq said that there are over 1 lakh migrant workers in the district, of whom, 15,000 now want to return to their hometowns. “We are convincing them to continue their work,” he said and added that a letter was submitted to the district administration and the district police seeking protection for them.

Mr. Siddiq said that a few political parties were spreading false information about workers’ attacks for their selfish interest and claimed that a Bihar BJP MLA’s speech on migrant workers had created panic among the workers here. “North Indian workers contribute 80% of the total workforce involved in hard labour,” he said and added that their return would affect the industrial development in the State.