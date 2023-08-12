HamberMenu
CM should have imposed precondition to take part in the meeting in Bengaluru: Palaniswami

August 12, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Edappadi K Palaniswamy

 AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should have imposed a precondition to take part in the opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru that Karnataka should release Cauvery water to the State. 

Addressing media persons here on Saturday, he said Karnataka is refusing to release the State’s share of water and that is affecting farmers in delta region. “Mr. Stalin should have said he will attend the meeting in Bengaluru only if the demand is met,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said when Mr. Stalin went to Bengaluru, he was welcomed by Minister for Water Resources Department D.K. Shivakumar. “Mr. Stalin should have talked to him about the Cauvery issue if he cares about farmers,” he added. 

Mr. Palaniswami said water level in Mettur dam is dropping everyday and water is not reaching tail-end farmers. “Crops started to wither and compensation should be provided to the affected farmers,” he insisted. 

Taking a dig at the DMK for failing to get exemption from NEET for medical aspirants as had been assured in the election manifesto, Mr. Palaniswami questioned whether the DMK had paralysed Parliament proceedings for at least one day seeking exemption. “The AIADMK paralysed Parliament proceedings for 22 days demanding the constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Board in 2018,” he recalled.  

