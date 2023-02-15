CM should announce Mettur Surplus water Scheme, urges Anbumani Ramadoss

February 15, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Salem

Pattali Makkal Katchi president (PMK) Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday urged the Chief Minister to announce the Mettur Surplus Water Scheme for Salem district.

At Tharamangalam, Mr. Anbumani told reporters the Mettur Surplus Water Scheme was an important issue for which his party was fighting for the last 20 years. During the AIADMK regime, the first phase of the scheme was launched at ₹ 550 crore. The scheme should be expanded and five TMC of surplus water should be provided to Salem. Similarly, one TMC should be stored in Panamarathupatti lake.

Mr. Anbumani said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who has arrived in Salem, should make the announcement on the scheme.

Responding to question on Tamil Nationalist Movement leader Pazha Nedumaran’s claim that LTTE leader Prabhakaran was alive, Mr. Anbumani said that he does not know to what extent there was truth in the claim.

On the ganja issue, Mr. Anbumani said the Chief Minister should conduct a review meeting with all District Collectors and Superintendents of Police each month and curb sale of ganja.

He claimed that the sale of ganja had spread beyond colleges to schools. “The sale of ganja and drugs in Tamil Nadu has been increasing for the past 15 years and is now at an all-time high, with some allegedly coming from neighbouring countries. But no one could sell it without the knowledge of the police. Along with arresting the sellers, the root cause should be identified,” he said.

He urged the Chief Minister to pay special attention to the issue of guest workers from north Indian states coming in search of work to Tamil Nadu. The police should collect their full details, Mr. Anbumani added.