CM shielding Pollachi case accused: MLA

The AIADMK government and the Chief Minister who handled the Home Department were shielding the Pollachi sexual assault case accused, DMK Coimbatore east unit in-charge and Singanallur MLA N. Karthik alleged at a press meet here on Tuesday.
The CBI taking two years to arrest three accused, the proximity of those arrested so far to the ruling party leaders, and the police revealing the name of a victim to dissuade others from lodging complaints were proof enough that the Chief Minister was shielding the accused, Mr. Karthik alleged.
Mr. Karthik accused Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani and Assembly Deputy Speaker Pollachi V. Jayaraman of pressurising the Chief Minister to go slow on the case because they were close to the accused and wanted to protect them.
And, the proof for the government going slow on the investigation was that there was no action yet against the accused’s political godfathers.
However hard it might try, the AIADMK would not be able to close the case. Once the DMK returned to power, it would ensure that it brought all the accused and their political masters to justice, he said.
