C.M. running ‘benami govt.’, alleges Mutharasan

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is running a “benami government” in the State, alleged CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan in Tiruppur on Wednesday.
Speaking to the mediapersons in Tiruppur, he accused the Central government of “piggybacking” on the State government by “using its weakness.” On the interim Budget, he condemned the rise of State’s debt to over Rs. 5.7 lakh crores and accused the AIADMK government of creating a “difficult economic situation” for the next government.
Mr. Mutharasan alleged that the Budget did not announce measures for the previously-announced crop loan waivers and claimed that the farmers in the State cannot come out of their debts completely despite the assurances made by the government.
The State and Central government must take steps to control the yarn prices, which have affected the garment industries in Tiruppur, he said.
He termed the imposition of President’s rule in Puducherry as an “explicitly anti-democratic act” and accused the Central government of not having faith in democracy.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath