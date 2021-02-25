C.M. running ‘benami govt.’, alleges Mutharasan

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is running a “benami government” in the State, alleged CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan in Tiruppur on Wednesday.

Speaking to the mediapersons in Tiruppur, he accused the Central government of “piggybacking” on the State government by “using its weakness.” On the interim Budget, he condemned the rise of State’s debt to over Rs. 5.7 lakh crores and accused the AIADMK government of creating a “difficult economic situation” for the next government.

Mr. Mutharasan alleged that the Budget did not announce measures for the previously-announced crop loan waivers and claimed that the farmers in the State cannot come out of their debts completely despite the assurances made by the government.

The State and Central government must take steps to control the yarn prices, which have affected the garment industries in Tiruppur, he said.

He termed the imposition of President’s rule in Puducherry as an “explicitly anti-democratic act” and accused the Central government of not having faith in democracy.