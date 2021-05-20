CM reviews COVID-19 management in Coimbatore

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday reviewed the measures being taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Coimbatore district.

On his maiden visit to Coimbatore after becoming the Chief Minister, Mr. Stalin inaugurated new beds added to the Covid Care Centre (CCC) at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex and a new 360-bedded CCC at Kumaraguru College of Technology (KCT).

The CCC at the trade fair complex was functioning with 676 beds, and 820 beds were added by Mr. Stalin on Thursday. The facility also includes Siddha treatment for patients, said a release issued by the district administration.

The Chief Minister interacted with office-bearers of CODISSIA, medical professionals and the management of KCT during the visits.

At CODISSIA, a few post-graduate medical students of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital submitted a petition to the Chief Minister, seeking a raise in the stipend for all post-graduate medical students across the State.

S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development; M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Information and Publicity; R. Sakkarapani, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies; Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare; V. Senthilbalaji, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise; K. Ramachandran, Minister for Forests; N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare, Coimbatore District Collector S. Nagarajan, MPs, MLAs, former ministers and senior officials from different departments accompanied the Chief Minister.