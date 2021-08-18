CM promises garden in the place of Coimbatore Central prison

CHENNAI

The DMK government would definitely convert the Central prison at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore city into a park as announced by former CM M. Karunanidhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin informed the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Responding to BJP legislator Vanathi Srinivasan (Coimbatore-South) in the House, Mr. Stalin said the request would be fulfilled by his government. He also recalled that former CM Karunanidhi had announced setting up of a garden at the Central prison ground during the World Classical Tamil Conference.

“But, when there was a change in the rule, they did not think about it for over 10 years. So, your [Ms. Srinivasan’s] request would be definitely fulfilled during this government,” Mr. Stalin said.

During her speech in the House, Ms. Srinivasan pointed out that the T.K. Market area in Coimbatore was congested and requested the State government for setting up a multi-level car parking facility there for the benefit of traders. She also requested to ensure housing facilities for goldsmiths in the area and to provide coconut oil to consumers through the public distribution system.