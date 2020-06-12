CM orders job for jawan’s kin

SALEM

Chief Minister Edappadi.K. Palaniswami on Friday met the family of martyred jawan P. Mathialagan and asked the District Collector to provide his wife a job on compassionate grounds.

Mathialagan, a Havildar, was killed in a ceasefire violation along the India-Pakistan border at Aknoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir on June 4.

Mathialagan’s wife Tamilarasi, their children and his parents met Mr. Palaniswami at Edappadi here.

Considering a petition from Ms. Tamilarasi for a government job, Mr. Palaniswami ordered efforts in this regard.