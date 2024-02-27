February 27, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Expanding its medical infrastructure and services, Coimbatore-based G. Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial Hospital (GKNMH) opened an exclusive integrated outpatient centre on Avinashi Road in the city on Tuesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the new facility by name GKNMH Medical Research Institute and Out Patient Centre through video conferencing from Chennai.

The facility will function as an integrated outpatient centre of the 650-bedded multi-specialty GKNMH, which had its beginning as a 50-bedded hospital in 1952.

Highlighting the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said medical facilities such as the new centre would enable diagnosis and treatment of such diseases under one roof.

The 3.3-lakh sq.ft facility will function from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., providing health evaluations, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, and outpatient surgical procedures alongside yoga, naturopathy, acupuncture and homeopathy.

Kuppuswamy Naidu Charity (KNC) Trust president S. Pathi and vice-president R. Gopinath said the new facility was committed to offer affordable and quality healthcare to all.

KNC Trust trustee Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu and GKD Charity Trust’s managing trustee Lalitha Devi Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu were present with Mr. Stalin in Chennai when he opened the facility.

“The centre is a significant step forward in our journey, pioneering a shift in outpatient care across the country,” said Ragupathy Veluswamy, chief executive officer of GKNMH.

After the inauguration by the Chief Minister, the dignitaries lit a lamp in front of the portrait plaque of D. Jayavarthanavelu, former president of the KNC Trust, in the new centre.