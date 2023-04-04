CM must initiate caste-based census in Tamil Nadu: Anbumani

April 04, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Salem

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who had favoured conduct of caste-based census across the country, should initiate the exercise in Tamil Nadu first.

Participating in various party-related functions in Salem, Dr. Anbumani said that as the Bihar government was carrying out a caste-based census, Mr. Stalin, who spoke on social justice, should implement it in Tamil Nadu. He also called for implementing internal reservation for the Vanniyar community before May.

The PMK leader said his party had been seeking the Mettur surplus water scheme for Salem district for the past 25 years. “We just need five TMC of water to fill ponds and lakes in the district, and of that, one TMC should be pumped to Panamarathupatti Lake. In the State Budget, only ₹8,000 crore was allocated for the Water Resources Department, but our demand is ₹20,000 crore to be sanctioned for the next five years to implement the scheme,” he said. The State government announced the Cauvery-Gundar scheme again, but no funds had been sanctioned. This scheme needed ₹14,000 crore.

The 3,000 acres of unused land at Salem Steel Plant should be handed over to the landowners or government to implement projects on that land. “We will not allow giving the land to private parties,” he added.