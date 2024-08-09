CM M.K. Stalin inaugurates Ukkadam flyover in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated on Friday (August 9) a 2.2-km flyover constructed at Ukkadam in Coimbatore city.

The flyover from Ukkadam junction to Athupalam was constructed at ₹481.95 crore, including ₹162.61 crore spent for land acquisition.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the flyover at Ukkadam and walked a short distance on it before driving down the new facility.

Officials said the four-lane flyover had seven two-lane ramps - two at Ukkadam, two on Palakkad road, two on Pollachi road, and one on Valankulam road.

The first phase of the flyover project was announced in 2011 and the second phase in 2018. Construction works for the phase one of the project from Ukkadam to Athupalam started in April 2018 at ₹216.51 crore, including ₹88.61 crore for land acquisition and service work. The second phase works from Athupalam to Palakkad and Pollachi roads started in January 2021 at ₹265.44 crore, including ₹74 crore for land acquisition.

The first phase was completed in May last year and the second phase this month. The Valankulam ramp would be completed by the end of this month, said an official of the Highways Department. The total length of the flyover, including the ramps, is 3.8 km.

After the inauguration, the flyover, except the Valankulam ramp, was thrown open for public use.