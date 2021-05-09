CM meets industry representatives

09 May 2021 22:51 IST

The State government on Sunday sought the support of industries for the State-wide lockdown that will come into effect from Monday, May 10.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin held a meeting with industry representatives on Sunday and asked for their feed back on challenges the units faced because of COVID-19 and lockdown.

Coimbatore District Small Industries Association president M.V. Ramesh Babu, who took part in the meeting, said the State government has urged the industries to ensure complete support for the lockdown so that spread of COVID-19 can be controlled.

Advertising

Advertising

Industries other than those catering to the essential sectors can stop production for two weeks and all the units that are operating can make common transport arrangements for the workers and staff. These were two suggestions that were presented to the industries. “We were also ensured that there will be no harassment from the police,” he said.

The industries gave their suggestions and demands. “I suggested that the government can extend incentives to hospitals to set up oxygen plants. We asked for reduction of MOD charges and financial support through the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation to the MSMEs. We also appealed to the State government to urge the Central government for a stimulus package,” he said.

Industry association heads, who took part in the meeting, were from Coimbatore, Madurai and Chennai, he said.