CM lays stone for new facilities at Salem GH

He also inaugurates an upgraded bus station in Pennagaram at ₹4.50 crore

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami laid the foundation for construction of new amenities at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital through video conferencing on Thursday.

Mr. Palaniswami laid the foundation for new cancer treatment facilities, and a new building for linear accelerator device near the Radiology Department. Collector S.A. Raman, Dean R. Balajinathan, Medical Superintendent P.V. Dhanapal and Resident Medical Officer S.R. Rani among others took part in the event.

Dr. Balajinathan said the construction of the building was estimated to cost ₹3.4 crore and the device would cost ₹24 crore, which would be procured through Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation.

The State government had approved a proposal for SPECT scan and PET scan facilities at the hospital and its construction would begin shortly.

The Collector later also inaugurated a waiting hall constructed for patients at the Oncology Department.

In Dharmapuri, the Chief Minister inaugurated a catherisation laboratory, also known as CATH lab, at ₹ 3.5 crore at the government medical college hospital through video conferencing.

According to the administration, with the setting up of the medical facility, cardio-vascular medical interventions through angiogram and angioplasty had been made accessible to the people of Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Thirupathur.

In addition, a 16-slice CT scan at ₹2.02 crore was also set up at the hospital. The CT scan had a resolution of .2 mm imaging. This could be used as CT scan angiogram, according to the administration.

Until today, emergency medical interventions and cardiac treatments were only available in Chennai, Salem and Bengaluru for the residents of these districts.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated an upgraded bus station in Pennagaram at ₹4.50 crore.

The bus stand has been built to include 41 shops and infrastructure for lactating mothers to feed their children.