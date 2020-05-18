CM lays foundation for Tiruppur Medical College Hospital

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday laid the foundation Tiruppur Medical College Hospital from Chennai.
Sources in the district administration said that no official from Tiruppur, including Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan and Tiruppur Medical College Hospital Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy, participated in the foundation laying event as it was held in Chennai. Mr. Palaniswami was initially scheduled to take part in the ground breaking ceremony on March 14, but the programme was postponed and remained suspended due to lockdown. However, following the event at the Secretariat on Monday, officials in Tiruppur have been asked to commence the work from Monday, according to the sources.
An official press release said that Hospital would be constructed at the cost of ₹ 336.96 crore. The Central government will provide 60 % (₹ 195 crore) of the cost and the State government will provide the rest (₹ 141.96 crore). The Hospital would come up at Nallur and would have 150 students, the release said.
