CM lays foundation for IT building in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

12 December 2020 00:33 IST

The Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (Elcot) will construct an Information Technology building here on 2.42 acre in a Special Economic Zone area.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami laid foundation for the project virtually on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

According to an official source, the building will be ready for occupancy in 18 months. With a total built up area of 2.66 lakh sq.ft., it will have different modules of space to be rented out to IT companies in the small and medium-scale sector.

The ₹114.16-crore project executed by the Public Works Department targets small-scale companies that will get the SEZ benefit by taking space on rent at the building. The Elcot will rent out warm shells, providing basic facilities. It will take care of the building maintenance.

“There is enquiry from small IT companies and we want to encourage them,” the source said.

Minister for Municipal Administration SP Velumani told presspersons here that the IT building would generate jobs for 20,000 youngsters directly. It would have facilities for two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking and a food court too.

Elcot has established an IT SEZ at Vilankurichi here on 61.59 acre and has two IT facilities currently operational at the SEZ, one of which is the Tidel Park. The Tidel Park, with a total built up area of 17 lakh sq.ft., has nearly 70 IT companies as occupants.