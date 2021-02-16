CM launches mobile application for sale of SHG products

Chief Minister Edappadi.K Palaniswami launched a mobile application Salem Mathi for promotion and sale of products manufactured by women Self Help Groups at his camp office here on Tuesday.

According to officials, the application could be downloaded from Google play store and purchase products produced by SHGs which would be delivered at the customer’s house.

According to a release, over 2,000 products from 470 SHGs can be purchased through the application. There are 12,487 SHGs in Salem rural limits and 6,894 groups in Salem urban areas with three lakh members, a release said. A sum of ₹958 crore has been provided as loans for SHGs for the current financial year.

The Chief Minister also launched the distribution of Thaliku Thangam scheme for 35 beneficiaries.. Benefits to the tune of ₹56.48 crore would be distributed to 7,100 beneficiaries in the district, a release said.