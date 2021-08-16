CM lauds college student’s feat

Coimbatore

16 August 2021 18:40 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently called its Bachelor of Computer Applications student Monisha Ravi to appreciate her entry into the Guinness Book of World Record, said a release from the Sankara College of Science and Commerce.

Ms. Ravi entered the records book for drawing floral doodles for 13 hours on August 15 last year. After spotting her talent, the College nurtured her by providing various opportunities, the release said and added that in recognition of her feat, the college had offered her a free seat in its management programme.

College secretary T.P. Ramachandran, joint secretaries Sandhya Ramachandran and T.R. Kalyanaraman congratulated her, the release added.

