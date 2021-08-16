Coimbatore

CM lauds college student’s feat

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently called its Bachelor of Computer Applications student Monisha Ravi to appreciate her entry into the Guinness Book of World Record, said a release from the Sankara College of Science and Commerce.

Ms. Ravi entered the records book for drawing floral doodles for 13 hours on August 15 last year. After spotting her talent, the College nurtured her by providing various opportunities, the release said and added that in recognition of her feat, the college had offered her a free seat in its management programme.

College secretary T.P. Ramachandran, joint secretaries Sandhya Ramachandran and T.R. Kalyanaraman congratulated her, the release added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 16, 2021 6:40:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/cm-lauds-college-students-feat/article35939524.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY