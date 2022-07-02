CM interacts with students in Namakkal

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin being welcomed by a resident during his to Arunthathiyar Colony at Siluvampatti in Namakkal on Saturday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin interacting with students at Arunthathiyar Colony in Siluvampatti in Namakkal on Saturday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin interacted with students who secured medical and engineering seats under the quota for Arunthathiyars on Saturday.

The Chief Minister, who arrived here from Karur, visited the Arunthathiyar colony in Siluvampatti panchayat. District Collector Shreya P. Singh accompanied the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also inspected Boommaikuttaimedu on Salem-Namakkal National Highway, the venue where the urban local body members’ conference is to be held.