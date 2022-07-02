CM interacts with students in Namakkal
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin interacted with students who secured medical and engineering seats under the quota for Arunthathiyars on Saturday.
The Chief Minister, who arrived here from Karur, visited the Arunthathiyar colony in Siluvampatti panchayat. District Collector Shreya P. Singh accompanied the Chief Minister.
The Chief Minister also inspected Boommaikuttaimedu on Salem-Namakkal National Highway, the venue where the urban local body members’ conference is to be held.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.