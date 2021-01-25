CM inspect Ukkadam Big Tank in Coimbatore

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani inspected the Ukkadam Big Tank (Periyakulam) on Sunday evening, after completing the election campaign at Thondamuthur here.
The Coimbatore Corporation has taken up a lake development project under the Central government’s Smart Cities Mission.
Various parts of the beautified lakefront were decorated with lights and fireworks lit up the evening sky to welcome the leaders.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Velumani said that the two-day election campaign was the first time that Mr. Palaniswami had extensively toured the entire Coimbatore district and termed the works done at the Ukkadam Big Tank under the Smart Cities Mission as ‘world-class.’
HM members removed
The Periyanaickenpalayam police removed around 250 members of Hindu Munnani, who were planning to stage a demonstration in front of the Chief Minister’s convoy at Press Colony, on Sunday afternoon. The police said that the members have been staging demonstrations for the past few days alleging that a mosque was functioning near a temple in Press Colony. To prevent any law and order issues, the Hindu Munnani members were detained at two wedding halls in Periyanaickenpalayam and were released on Sunday evening, according to the police.
